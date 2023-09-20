Soybeans Starting Wednesday Higher

Morning soy prices sit with $2.50 to $3.80 gains in the meal, and 1 to 2 cent gains in the beans. Soy oil prices are in the red so far for the midweek market. The soybean market ended the Tuesday session fractionally to 1 ½ cents in the red. Preliminary open interest crept up 7,625 contracts, well absorbed without moving the price much. The November contract saw an 11 ¾ cent range on the day from -8 ¾ to +3 cents. Soymeal futures closed $1.10 to $1.40/ton higher. Soybean Oil futures closed the session 61 to 65 points in the red.

Canadian Canola Prices were down on both Monday and Tuesday, with the November contract the cheapest since June 30 on Tuesday evening.

NASS conditions converted to 336 on the Brugler500 Index, a 1 point drop from last week. That Index reading matches 2013 for the same week, but is still 49 points higher than the same week in 2012. The 2013 final yield was 44 bpa, but adjusted for trend would be 49.2 bpa today with similar conditions. Last year’s yield was 49.5 bpa.

CONAB is projecting Brazilian 2023/24 soybean production will be 162.4 MMT, with planted area at 45.3 million hectares (+2.7% vs. year ago). This is consistent with the WASDE figure of 163 MMT.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.15 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.51 1/1, down 1 1/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.31 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.42 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.