Soybeans Starting Thursday Higher

Soybeans traded higher out of the gate for the overnight open. The board is back to near the overnight highs of +5c this. Meal and soy oil are mixed with $2 higher meal and 10 point weaker BO ahead of the weekly USDA export sales report released. Futures were initially lower on Wednesday, but soybeans closed up by 6 cents. Soybean Oil futures also rebounded by triple digits across the front months to lead the recovery. The Soymeal futures were the weak link for the day, but closed off their lows on $2.50 to $3 losses. The September soy contracts will roll off the board at the close today. Preliminary open interest shows light net buying in the beans, up 1,099 contracts.

Analysts are looking for USDA’s weekly Export Sales report to have between 600k MT and 1.45 MMT of new crop bean sales. Meal sales are estimated below 300k MT for old crop delivery and between 100k and 400k MT for new crop. Soy oil export sales are expected to be below 10k MT each for 22/23 and 23/24 business.

Analysts estimate August’s soy crush will be reported at 167.8 mbu for NOPA members. The full range of estimates ahead of the Friday data range from 161.3 to 171 mbu – compared to 173.3 mbu in July and 168.1 mbu LY.

Abiove estimates Brazil’s 2023 soybean export of 99 MMT, +500k from their prior forecast. That comes off a 157.3 MMT production outlook.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.36, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.87 1/1, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.49 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.66 1/4, up 4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.