Stocks

Soybeans Sneak Out Front Month Gains

May 30, 2025 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans managed to see a late session surge by the bulls in the nearbys, up 3 to 4 cents. New crop contracts were fractionally mixed. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was up 3 1/4 cents to $10.05. Soymeal futures were up $1 to $2.70/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures 22 to 54 points lower.

Following a federal trade court ruling that President Trump’s liberation day tariffs were illegal, an appeals court issued a temporary stay on the ruling.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data is pushed back to a Friday AM release due to the Monday holiday. Analysts are looking for 150,000 to 500,000 MT for old crop beans and 0 to 250,000 MT for new crop. Bean meal is expected to total 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with bean oil seen in a range of 5,000 to 32,000 MT. 

The forecast is a little drier through Sunday, with some rains expected in the early parts of next week for the Northern Plains and moving east through the middle of the week.

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.51 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.05, up 3 1/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.48 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.37 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $9.75 1/1, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.