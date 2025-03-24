Soybeans Slipping to Start Monday

The soybean market is kicking off Monday trade with weakness of 3 to 5 cents in the nearbys. Soybean futures posted slight losses on Friday, pulling off the lows into the close to settle with 2 to 4 cent losses. May was 6 ¼ cents lower throughout the week, with new crop November lipping 10 ¼ cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was back down 2 ¾ cents at $9.49 ½.
Soymeal futures were higher to round out the week with Friday gains of $2.20 to $2.80/ton in the front months, as May was still down $5.60 on the week. Soy Oil futures were down 67 to 69 points in the nearbys, with the May contract up 42 points on the week.
The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report indicated the spec traders in soybean futures+options were adding another 6,461 contracts to their net short as of Tuesday. They held a net short of 22,005 contracts as of 3/18, mainly on long liquidation. Commercials added 4,628 contracts to their net short as of March 18 to 93,103 contracts.
AgRural estimates the 2024/25 soybean crop at 165.9 MMT, a drop of 2.3 MMT from their previous estimate. The crop is now pegged at 77% harvested, vs. 69% from the same time last year.
May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.09 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents
Nearby Cash was $9.49 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,
Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.21 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents
Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.07 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents
New Crop Cash was $9.44 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- There Is a Buying Opportunity in July Soybean Meal Futures. Here Are the Price Levels to Watch.
- The Tide Is Turning Bearish for Grains Futures Prices. How Long Will the Selling Pressure Last?
- There Were No Big Surprises in the USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum Forecasts. So Why Are Grains Futures Prices Falling?
- The Baltic Dry Freight Index Is Near a 2-Year Low. Why It’s a Bearish Omen for Commodities.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.