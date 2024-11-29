Soybeans Slipping Lower Despite Good Sales Data

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 5 cent losses so far on Friday, despite an export sale announcement and good export sales data. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price up 5 1/4 cents at $9.38 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.40/ton on the day. There were 776 delivery notices issued against December soybean meal on first notice day, with 400 issued by the Bunge house account and 300 by a JP Morgan customer. Soy Oil futures are up 49 points so far on the session. There were 0 deliveries against December bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 840,000 MT to unknown destinations for 2024/25 this morning, with another 151,700 MT sold during the reporting period to unknown.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 2024/25 bean sales totaling a MY high 2.49 MMT, hitting the high end of the 1.5 to 2.5 MMT in the week of 11/21. A bulk was sold to China at 1.087 MMT, with Mexico buying 229,000 MT and Germany in for 202,000 MT. Sales for 2025/26 were at 18,000 MT to unknown destinations.

Meal sales totaled 487,325 MT, which was a MY high and 77.3% above the week prior. Soybean oil sales totaled the largest since December 2010 at 124,792 MT.

USDA’s monthly crush report will be released on Monday, with the trade looking for crush 210.9 mbu of soybeans during October. Soy oil stocks are seen at 1.52 billion lbs.

The next 7 days looks drier than normal in much of central/western Brazil, with the southern portions seeing above normal precip. Brazilian soybean crop estimates from AgroConsult show 2024/25 production seen at 172.2 MMT, which is up 10.2% from the year prior.

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $9.87 3/4, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $9.37 1/4, down 1 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $9.94 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.18 1/4, down 5 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.