Soybeans Slipping Early on Monday

The soybean market is trading with 2 to 5 cent losses so far on Monday morning. Soybeans were under pressure again on Friday, with contracts down 10 to 12 cents. July gave back 18 ½ cents last week, as November was down 23 ¾ cents. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was down 9 3/4 cents to $9.95 1/2. Soymeal futures were steady on the day, as Jule was up just a dime last week. Soy Oil futures fell another 145 to 150 points lower, with July falling 246 points last week.

Export Sales data from Friday tallied just 146,034 MT in old crop bean sales. That was a 15-week low and down 55.8% from last year. Mexico was the buyer of 52,200 MT, with 2,400 MT sold to Indonesia. New crop totaled 32,000 MT, vs. estimates of 0 to 250,000 MT.

Soybean meal sales came in at 603,169 MT in total, with 424,649 MT for the current MY. That was the largest since October. Of the large total for 2024/25, the Philippines bought 158,400 MT, with 97,000 MT to Japan. Bean oil sales were 19,542 MT, a 7-week high.

Large managed money speculators in soybean futures and options added 24,043 contracts to their net long position as of May 27th to 36,967 contracts. In soybean meal, specs were cutting back 13,681 contracts from their previously record net short position two 93,785 contracts as of Tuesday.

Monthly crush data will be updated later today, with traders looking for April crush to total 201.8 million bushels.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.41 3/4, down 10 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.95 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.36 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.26 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.64 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

