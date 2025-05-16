Soybeans Slipping Early on Friday, as Oil Losses Continue

The soybean market is trading with weakness so far on Friday morning as bean oil pressure continues. Futures are down 1 to 3 cents. Soybeans were under pressure for much of the Thursday session with contracts down 25 to 28 cents at the close, pressured by losses in bean oil. Preliminary open interest was up 1,541 contracts, as July was down 3,945 and November was up 2,051 contracts. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was down 25 cents to $10.02. Soymeal futures were up $4.40/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures down the 3 cent limit.

Bean oil is the pressure factor on Thursday, with wire reports of rumors that the EPA submitted the biomass diesel RVO for review at 4.65 billion gallons. If true, it is well below the previous expected 5.25 billion gallons that was proposed by a coalition of biofuel and oil producers.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 282,427 MT of 2024/25 sales in the week of May 8, on the lower end of analysts’ estimates of 200,000 to 500,000 MT. That was a drop from last week but still 6.3% above the same week in 2024. Egypt was the buyer of 177,100 MT, with 83,300 MT sold to Indonesia. New crop business was tallied at 490,261 MT, near the top end of the 350,000 to 500,000 MT expectations. That was the largest total this MY, with Pakistan buying 345,000 MT.

NOPA data showed a total of 190.226 million bushels of soybeans crushed among members in April, a slight drop of 2.22% from last month but 12.27% above a year ago. Bean oil stocks were at 1.53 billion lbs, which was up 1.96% vs. the end of March but still 16.64% below last year.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.51 1/4, down 26 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.02, down 25 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.47 1/4, down 27 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.46 3/4, down 25 1/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.72 0/1, down 26 cents,

