Soybeans Slipping Back on Tuesday AM Trade

Soybeans are trending lower on Tuesday morning, with losses of 4 to 5 cents. Futures saw a slight recovery on Monday with contracts up fractionally to 2 ½ cents at the close. Open interest data was down 5,810 contracts on Monday. November soybeans are averaging $10.18 at the close in the nine sessions through October. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 3/4 cents higher at $9.33 3/4. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to $1.00/ton, with Soy Oil up 53 to 64 points in the day. October futures expire on Tuesday.

NOPA crush data is expected to be released on Wednesday, showing September crush.

Brazil’s soybean production for 2025/26 is seen at 177.64 MMT, a slight drop from the 177.67 MMT seen last month according to CONAB. China’s soybean imports in September totaled 12.87 MMT, up from the 12.28 MMT in August and 13.2% above the same month last year. None of that was US sourced, with a heavy load from Brazil.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.07 3/4, up 1 cent, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.33 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/4, up 2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.40, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

