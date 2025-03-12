News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Slip Weaker into the Tuesday Close

March 12, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with losses on Wednesday morning of 6 to 7 cents across most 2025 contracts. Futures slipped back on Tuesday, closing 1 to 3 cents lower, as USDA made no changes to the US balance sheet. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation of ownership, down just 367 contracts.  The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 2 cents at $9.47 1/4. Soymeal futures were steady to down 50 cents/ton in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures 28 points lower. There were 60 deliveries for March soybeans overnight, with 0 for meal and 56 for March bean oil. 

USDA’s WASDE report from Tuesday morning showed no changes to the US balance sheet, as the carryout was left at 380 mbu. That was in line with estimates. The US cash average price was trimmed by 15 cents to $9.95. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

USDA also made no changes to the major world suppliers, as Brazil (169 MMT) and Argentina (49 MMT) were both left unchanged. However, there was a 2 MMT increase to Chinese crush, which did help to cut back their ending stock to 43.96 MMT. The World ending stocks total was down 2.93 MMT to 121.41 MMT, mainly on the Chinese cut, as well as a reduction to Argentina (1 MMT increase in crush).

Brazil’s March soybean exports are expected to total 15.45 MMT, according to ANEC, up from the 14.8 MMT in their prior estimates. Some Argentine oilseed union workers are planning to go on strike starting Wednesday at processing plants

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.97 3/4, down 2 cents, currently down 6 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.47 1/4, down 2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.11 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.15 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $9.51, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.