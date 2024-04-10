News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Slightly Higher Following Overnight

April 10, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are up anywhere from fractionally to 2 ½ cents this morning. Futures settled 5 ½ to 7 cents lower on Tuesday, as a mid-morning rally stalled with May around $11.84 and prices declined the rest of the session.  Soymeal futures did little, settling 40 to 70 cents per ton lower.  Soy Oil saw continued pressure on Tuesday, extending the Monday sell off another 29 to 41 points. 

USDA is expected to show a slightly higher US 23/24 ending stocks total this Thursday in their WASDE report release, with the average trade guess up 4 mbu to 319 mbu. Trade estimates are in a range of 300 to 345 mbu. 

The average trade guess for Brazilian soybean production is 2.7 MMT lower than in the March report at 152.3 MMT. For Argentina, estimates are showing a 0.4 MMT increase on average to 50.4 MMT. The world carryout projection is seen slipping just 0.5 MMT to 113.8 MMT, mainly on the lower Brazilian number. 

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.74 1/2, down 7 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash   was $11.20 3/4, down 6 7/8 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently 1 3/4 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.78 1/4, down 6 cents, currently up 1 cent

New Crop Cash   was $11.15 5/8, down 6 1/8 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.