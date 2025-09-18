Soybeans Slide Continuing on Thursday Morning

Soybeans are trading with Thursday AM losses of 3 cents. The market posted 6 to 7 cent losses in the front months at the close. Preliminary open interest was up 13,847 contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 5 1/2 cents at $9.67. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to $1.90 in the front months with contracts up a dime to $1.60. Soy Oil futures gave back the Tuesday gains, with contracts down 108 to 145 points.

Weekly Export Sales data will be released this morning, with traders looking for between 0.4 and 1.5 MMT in 2025/26 soybean business. Meal sales are seen between 0 and 400,000 MT, and bean oil business seen between net reductions of 5,000 MT and sales of 41,000 MT.

Statistics Canada estimates the country’s canola crop at 20.03 MMT, which would be a 4.1% increase from last year if realized and is 0.1 MMT above the August estimate. Soybean production is estimated at 7.134 MMT, down 5.7% from a year ago.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.43 3/4, down 6 cents, currently down 3 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.67, down 5 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.63, down 6 1/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.78, down 6 1/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

