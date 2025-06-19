Soybeans Showing Quiet Trade Ahead of Holiday

Soybeans are 1 to 2 cents higher so far on Wednesday, as the market tries to push higher. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 1 3/4 cents to $10.27 1/2. Soymeal futures are up 20 cents/ton. Soy Oil is up just a tick at midday.

The markets will be closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth, with the government closed as well and reports pushed back a day.

Friday morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show between 0 and 400,000 MT of old crop soybeans in that week, with 0 to 200,000 MT for 2025/26. Soybean meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with 0 to 32,000 MT for bean oil.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.75 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.27 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.77 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.69 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.15 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

