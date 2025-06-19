Soybeans Showing Quiet Trade Ahead of Holiday

Soybeans are 1 to 2 cents higher so far on Wednesday, as the market tries to push higher. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 1 3/4 cents to $10.27 1/2. Soymeal futures are up 20 cents/ton. Soy Oil is up just a tick at midday.
The markets will be closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth, with the government closed as well and reports pushed back a day.
Friday morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show between 0 and 400,000 MT of old crop soybeans in that week, with 0 to 200,000 MT for 2025/26. Soybean meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with 0 to 32,000 MT for bean oil.
Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.75 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.27 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,
Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.77 1/4, up 1 cent,
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.69 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $10.15 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
