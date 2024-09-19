Soybeans Showing Positive Trade at Thursday’s Midday

Soybean futures are posting 1 to 2 cent gains so far on Thursday with solid export bookings is this morning’s report. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 1 ¼ cents at $9.54 3/4. Front month Soymeal futures are up $1.40/ton. Soy Oil futures are up 88 points so far on the day.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 1.748 MMT in soybean sales during the week of 9/12, exceeding the trade’s 0.5 and 1.6 MMT estimates. That was above the previous week and well above the same week last year. The largest buyer was China, with 973,900 MT in purchases, with Mexico the next in line buying 166,700 MT.

Soymeal sales were seen at net reductions of 2,901 MT for the 2023/24 MY, with 283,048 MT reported for 2024/25. Both of those were in the middles of trade estimates. Bean oil sales totaled a massive 46,699 MT for the current MY, with 252 MT for the 2024/25 marketing year.

International Grains Council data was released this morning, showing expected production unchanged at 419 MMT. They also left the world bean carryover at 82 MMT.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.15 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.54 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.34, up 2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.61 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.