Soybeans Showing Modest Gains Early on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading 2 to 3 cents higher so far on Wednesday morning. Futures saw a rebound on Tuesday with contracts up 2 to 4 ¼ cents across the nearbys at the close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 1/4 cents higher at $9.44 1/4. Soymeal futures were mixed, with nearby October up a dime and other contracts down 20 to 80 cents. There were another 99 deliveries against October meal overnight. Soy Oil futures were up 38 to 74 points on the day. The CBOT reported 25 deliveries for October bean oil overnight. November soybeans have averaged $10.19 so far through the 5 trade days in October, with the full month’s average used in the harvest price discovery for crop insurance.

Despite Secretary Bessent stating last week there would be news on Tuesday, the White House stated the shutdown had delayed the aid announcement.

Don’t Miss a Day:

There will be no USDA Crop Production report this Thursday due to the government shutdown, though a Reuters survey of analysts shows yield at 53.2 bpa. That would be down 0.3 bpa from September, with production seen down 30 mbu to 4.271 bbu.

The European Commission tallies the 2025/26 EU soybean imports at 3.28 MMT from July 1 to October 5, which is behind the 3.41 MMT in the same period last year. Meal imports have totaled 4.77 MMT, behind the 4.8 MMT in that same time frame last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.22, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.44 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.39, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.53, up 2 cents, currently up 2 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.