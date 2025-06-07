Soybeans Showing Higher Midday Trade

Soybeans are recovering from overnight weakness on Friday, with midday strength of 2 to 7 cents. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was up 7 cents to $10.14. Soymeal futures are down $1.20/ton higher, as Soy Oil are up 81 points.
Export Sales data indicated a total of 48.65 MMT of 2024/25 soybeans have been booked by exporters as of May 29. That is 97% of the USDA forecast total and behind the 99% average. Actual exports are 44.666 MMT, which matches the pace needed to get USDA’s number at 89%.
Monthly trade data from Brazil showed 14.099 MMT of soybeans shipped in May, up from 13.436 MMT last year.
The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates 88.7% of the Argentina harvest has been completed, with their production forecast at 50 MMT.
Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.58 3/4, up 7 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.14, up 7 cents,
Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.50 1/2, up 4 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.35 1/4, up 2 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $9.77 1/1, up 2 1/2 cents,
