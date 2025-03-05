Soybeans Showing Green on Wednesday Midday Trade

Soybeans are bouncing back so far on Wednesday, with gains of 5 to 12 cents at midday. The nearbys are seeing the strongest moves and both May and November try to hold above $10. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price is up 11 1/2 cents at $9.45 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $5.30/ton, with Soy Oil futures 25 points higher. There were no deliveries against March soybeans overnight, with 53 deliveries for soybean meal and 212 deliveries for soybean oil.

A Chinese NDRC report is looking to find ways to reduce the use of soybean meal in feed rations across the country.

Commodity Bulletin:

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning.

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $9.96, up 12 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.45 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.10 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.10, up 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.46 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

