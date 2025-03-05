News & Insights

Soybeans Showing Green on Wednesday Midday Trade

March 05, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are bouncing back so far on Wednesday, with gains of 5 to 12 cents at midday. The nearbys are seeing the strongest moves and both May and November try to hold above $10. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price is up 11 1/2 cents at $9.45 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $5.30/ton, with Soy Oil futures 25 points higher. There were no deliveries against March soybeans overnight, with 53 deliveries for soybean meal and 212 deliveries for soybean oil. 

A Chinese NDRC report is looking to find ways to reduce the use of soybean meal in feed rations across the country. 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning. 

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $9.96, up 12 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.45 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.10 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.10, up 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.46 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

