Soybeans Showing Gains at Midday

The soybean market is trading with contracts 5 to 8 cents in the green on Wednesday. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 8 cents to $10.03 1/4. Soymeal futures are $2.80/ton higher, as Soy Oil were back down 9 points.

Export Sales data will be out tomorrow, with the trade looking for 100,000 to 500,000 MT in 2024/25 soybean sales and 0 to 100,000 MT for new crop business. Soybean meal sales are seen at 200,000 MT to 700,000 MT, with 5,000 to 35,000 MT for soybean oil in the week of 5/29.

While the next week is looking wetter for parts of KS and stretching over to the Eastern Corn Belt, a pocket of expected dryness is over much of NE, and parts of eastern IA, southern MN, and southeast SD, which extends past 7 days in some forecasts.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.48 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.03 1/4, up 8 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.41 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.26 1/2, up 5 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.67 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

