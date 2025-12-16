Soybeans Showing Fractional Gains on Tuesday Morning

Soybeans are higher to start Tuesday, with fractional gains on Tuesday AM. Futures closed Monday with losses of 4 to 5 cents, as the market continues to sell the fact as the Chinese purchases come through. Open interest suggested some long liquidation, down 15,485 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 ½ cents lower at $10.01. Soymeal futures were up 70 cents to $1.10, with Soy Oil futures down 30 to 70 cents. A Reuters report indicated EPA finalization of the RVOs set for 2026 is not expected to take place until next year.

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments at 795,661 MT (29.24 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on December 11. That was a drop of 22.4% from the week prior and down 59.6% from same week last year. China was the top destination of 202,043 MT, with 136,515 MT to Germany and 80,425 MT to Vietnam. Marketing year shipments have totaled 13.702 MMT (503.47 mbu), a 46.3% decline yr/yr.

USDA released another backlogged update of the Export Sales report yesterday, showing 2.232 MMT in sales in the week of November 20. There was 2.14 MMT sold to China, which was mostly known vis the daily sale announcements. Known sales to China are now 4.2 MMT.

NOPA data was released on Monday, with members crushing 216.04 million bushels during November. That was a 5.1% drop from October’s all time record, but still 11.83% larger than last year and a record for the month. Soybean oil stocks were up 15.95% from the end of October at 1.513 billion lbs, which was also 39.58% larger yr/yr.

CFTC released a Commitment of Traders report for the week ending on November 25 on Monday, showing managed money trimming 15,336 contracts from their net long in soybean futures and options. That net long stood at 214,289 contracts at that date.

China’ state stockpiler sold 323,000 MT of imported beans on Tuesday, with another auction for 550,000 MT set for Friday.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.71 3/4, down 5 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.01 1/1, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.81 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.93, down 4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

