News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Showing Early Turnaround Tuesday Gains as Record Crush Reported

December 03, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Soybeans are getting in an early Turnaround Tuesday action, as contracts are up  8 to 9 cents. Futures posted weakness to start the week, with losses of 4 to 5 ½ cents across the board. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 3 cents at $9.36. Soymeal futures added to the pressure down 40 cents to $4/ton on the day. There were another 43 deliveries issued overnight. Soy Oil futures were also a pressure factor, down 9 to 36 points on the session. 

The monthly Fats & Oils report showed 215.76 mbu of soybeans crushed for bean oil during October, which was an all-time record and above the trade’s estimate of 210.9 mbu. That was also 15.7% above the September crush and 7.15% above last year. Soybean oil stocks totaled 1.485 billion lbs, a 1.1% from last year and last month.

Export Inspections data showed 2.088 MMT (76.73 mbu) in soybean shipments in the week of November 28. That was up 78% from the week prior and down 1.4% from last week. The largest destination was China, of 952,095 MT, with 548,461 MT headed to Italy. Shipments for the marketing year have totaled 21.793 MMT (800.74 mbu), which is 16.2% above the same time last year and a 4-year high for this week’s YTD total.

The Monday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed managed money adding 13,771 contracts to their net short in soybean futures and options as of 11/26. That position stood at 81,472 contracts by that Tuesday. Soy meal specs improved to a near record net short of 75,416 contracts

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.85 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.36, down 3 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.91, down 5 cents, currently up 8 cents

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.16 1/2, down 4 cents, currently up 8 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.