Soybeans Showing Early Turnaround Tuesday Gains

Soybeans are trading with contracts 2 to 5 cents in the green on Tuesday. Futures faced weakness for much of the session, as the wetter outlook and weaker products continue to pressure the market. Contracts closed with 7 to 10 cents losses. Preliminary open interest rose just 4,106 contracts. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was down 7 1/2 cents to $9.88 3/4. Soymeal futures posted 80 cent to $2.30ton losses, as Soy Oil are down another 13 to 68 points.
Crop Progress data showed the US soybean crop at 84% planted, now 4 percentage points ahead of normal, with 63% emerged, leading the 57% 5-year average pace. Initial condition ratings were released, with 67% of the crop in good/excellent condition, matching trade ideas. That translates to a 370 on the Brugler500 index, which is down from the 379 initial score from last year.
The NASS Fats & Oils report was released after the Monday close, with a total of 202.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during Apil, exceeding estimates. That was a drop of 2.11% from last month, but 13.98% above April 2024. Total soybean oil stocks took a 5% dip from last month to 1.975 billion lbs, which was still 14.5% below the end of April 2024.
Export Inspections data showed a slight jump in soybean shipments to 268,343 MT (9.86 mbu) during the week of May 29. That was up 34.2% from the previous week but down 25.7% from the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 64,998 MT, with 57,487 MT headed to Bangladesh and another 34,927 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports have totaled 44.61 MMT (1.639 bbu) as we close in on the fourth quarter, which is 10.7% above the same period last year.
Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.33 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents, currently up 5 cents
Nearby Cash was $9.88 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,
Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.27 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents, currently up 4 cents
Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.17, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
