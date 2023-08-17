Soybeans See Green Ahead of Export Sales Data

Soybean futures are currently steady to 3 ½ cents in the green this morning, after posted gains of 8 to 18 ¼ cents on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest rose 7,829 contracts, net new buying in the context of the mostly double digit higher futures closes. Soymeal futures were up $.70 to $2.3/ton in the front months, with nearby Soybean Oil futures 55 to 108 points higher.

A heat wave is expected over parts of the Corn Belt this weekend and into next week, with little precip expected in that time. Most of the soybean crop in that area is in the pod fill stage.

This morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show 0-400,000 MT in old crop bean sales in the week of 8/10. New crop sales are estimated in a range of 0.55-1.3 MMT during that week, which included 383,000 MT in daily sale announcements. Soy Meal is seen totaling 100,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil estimates at 0-20,000 MT.

Brazil’s Anec estimates that soybean shipments would be 7.78 MMT in August. That would be up from 5 MMT last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.34 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents, currently up 3 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $13.21 5/8, up 17 5/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.23 1/2, up 18 1/4 cents, currently up ½ cent

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.33 3/4, up 18 1/4 cents, currently up ¼ cent

