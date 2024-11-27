News & Insights

Soybeans See Gains Ahead of Turkey Day

November 27, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Soybeans posted firm to 5 ¼ cent higher trade on Wednesday ahead of the day off on Thursday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price  up 5 1/4 cents at $9.38 1/4. Soymeal futures were up $2.40 to $4.40/ton on the day. Soy Oil futures were back down 170 to 184 points on the session. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China for 2024/25 this morning. 

Weekly Export Sales data will be pushed back to Friday morning due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Estimates ahead of the report are running between 1.5 to 2.5 MMT of 2024/25 soybean sales in the week of 11/21 according to a Reuters survey of analysts, with 0-100,000 MT for 2025/26.

USDA’s monthly crush report will be released on Monday, with the trade looking for crush 210.9 mbu of soybeans during October. Soy oil stocks are seen at 1.52 billion lbs.

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.88 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.38 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.97, up 3 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.23 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

