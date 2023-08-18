Soybeans See Buying Ahead of Weekend

Soybeans are posting higher trade across the board on Friday, with front months up 16 to 26 ½ cents higher so far. Soymeal futures are up 50 cents to $4.10/ton, with front month Soybean Oil futures 24 to 36 points higher.

Heat over the weekend and little precip expected in the next week is giving the market reason add some risk premium ahead of the weekend.

Current 22/23 export commitments are 99% of the USDA full year forecast, 5% behind the 5-year average pace. Shipments, however, are on pace, at 95% complete. New crop bookings have totaled just over 10.59 MMT for next marketing year, an improvement from where they were a few weeks ago, but still 43.6% below last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.63 1/4, up 26 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.47 1/2, up 21 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.52, up 22 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.62 1/2, up 21 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.