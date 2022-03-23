Soybeans rise on strong demand; wheat and corn also up

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with signs of strong export demand for U.S. cargoes supporting prices, even as the South American harvest peaked.

Wheat also rose and corn edged higher on continued concerns over the impact of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict on global supplies.

"We are in for a long war between Russia and Ukraine, which we did not expect," said one Singapore-based trader. "The war will continue to impact supplies from the Black Sea region."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.7% at $17.07-3/4 a bushel at 1200 GMT. Wheat Wv1 rose 1.3% to $11.33-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.34% to $7.55 a bushel.

Private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Slowing exports from the Black Sea region continued to support grain and oilseed prices.

May rapeseed COMK2 on Euronext set another all-time high for the futures market at 1,021.75 euros ($1,122.70) a tonne, still supported by tight rapeseed supplies and strong demand.

Ukrainian ports remained closed and the country is likely to export just 200,000 tonnes of wheat during March-June, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday, as it cut its 2021/22 forecast for Ukrainian wheat exports to 18.3 million tonnes from 22.5 million tonnes.

Ukraine's spring crop-sowing area may more than halve this year from 2021 levels to some 7 million hectares, Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko said on Tuesday, versus 15 million hectares expected before the Russian invasion.

"The war is therefore likely to still have a noticeable impact on the supply of grains in the coming crop year, too," Commerzbank said, referring to the minister's forecasts.

In Argentina, producers have sold 18.8 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the country recorded 1.3 million tonnes of corn sold between March 9 and 16, two times the volume registered in the same period a year ago, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.

Prices at 1200 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1133,25

15,00

1,34

770,75

47,03

CBOT corn Cv1

755,00

2,00

0,27

593,25

27,27

CBOT soy Sv1

1707,75

11,25

0,66

1339,25

27,52

Paris wheat BL2c1

385,50

6,50

1,72

278,50

38,42

Paris maize EMAc1

340,25

4,75

1,42

237,00

43,57

Paris rape COMc1

1005,50

11,00

1,11

754,00

33,36

WTI crude oil CLc1

112,11

2,84

2,60

75,21

49,06

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0986

0,00

-0,37

1,1368

-3,36

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

