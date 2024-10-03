News & Insights

Soybeans Revert Lower into Thursday’s Close

October 03, 2024 — 08:01 pm EDT

Soybean bulls put on a midday push but failed to hold the pop off the lows into the close, as contracts were down 6 ½ to 10 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 10 cents at $9.83. Soymeal was down $7-$8.50/ton across most contracts. Soy Oil futures were up 84 to 97 points on the day.

This morning’s Export Sales report tallied a total of 1.44 MMT of soybeans sold in the week of 9/26, which was a 3-week low, but still 78.5% larger than the same week last year. That was on the higher end of the trade’s estimates of 1-1.6 MMT in bookings for 2024/25. China was the lead buyer of 725,700 MT, with Bangladesh next in line at 166,000 MT. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at net reductions of 40,720 MT for the 2023/24 sales, with 228,563 MT sold for 2024/25. Bean oil sales were pegged at 477 MT for 23/24, with 24/25 sales at 30,838 MT.

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.46, down 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.83, down 10 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.64 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.93 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

