Soybeans Revert Higher on Tuesday

Soybeans are posting a Tuesday rally of 10 to 13 cents across the front months at midday. Preliminary open interest showed net new buying across most contracts, up 13,560 contracts cross all but the November contract, which was an exodus of 23,780 contracts. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 13 cents at $9.37 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $1.20/ton in the front months. Soy Oil contracts are 138 points on the session.

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed the US soybean harvest now 81% complete as of October 20. That is well above the 67% average harvest pace over the last 5 years. All of the reported 18 states were shown with faster than normal harvest pace.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $9.93 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.37 3/4, up 13 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.00 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.26 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

