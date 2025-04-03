Soybeans Retreating on Thursday Morning After Gapping Lower on Tariff News

Soybeans are trading with sharp losses of 20 to 21 cents in the nearbys early on Thursday. Futures pulled off the lows on Wednesday, but still closed in the red, down 2 to 5 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 8,743 contracts on Wednesday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 5 cents at $9.73. Soymeal futures were down $3.20 to $5.10/ton at the close, with Soy Oil futures up another 66 to 111 points to close out the day.

President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs came with reciprocal tariffs on China at 34% (54% including the initial set of tariffs from earlier this year), with the EU a 20%. They go into effect on April 9.

Commodity Bulletin:

Weekly Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with traders looking for 250,000-800,000 MT in old crop soybean sales during the week of March 27. Sales for new crop are seen in the range of 0-50,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are estimated to be between 100,000-300,000 MT, with 5,000-40,000 MT for soy oil.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.29 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 21 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.73, down 5 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.45, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 20 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.37 1/4, down 2 cents, currently down 21 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.75 1/1, down 2 3/4 cents,

