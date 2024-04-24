Soybeans Retreating from Highs at Midday

Soybeans prices are showing 3 to 5 cent gains in the nearbys on Wednesday. Soymeal is posting strength to lead the complex higher, up $4.80 to $5.20/ton, with Soy Oil back down 59 to 63 points.

USDA did issue a corrected report to the flash sale announcement from last week, indicating Mexico, not unknown, was the buyer of 121,500 MT of soybeans (13,500 MT for 23/24 and 108,000 MT for 24/25).

Soybean export bookings for the week that ended on April 18 are seen in a range of 300,000-600,000 MT for old crop, with 0-300,000 MT for new crop. Meal sales are in a range of 100,000 to 450,000 MT in sales, with soy oil bookings at a net reduction of 5,000 to sales of 20,000 MT.

May 24 Soybeans are at $11.71, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.19 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $11.86 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $11.77 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.14 1/1, up 3 5/8 cents,

