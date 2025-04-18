Soybeans Retreat into the Weekend

Soybeans fell lower on Thursday, with losses of 1 to 3 cents heading into the 3-day weekend. May beans were down 6 ¼ cents this week, as November was up 7 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 2 cents at $9.85 3/4. Soymeal futures was back down 90 cents to $1.00/ton, as Soy Oil futures are up 32 to 38 points. The CME will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday, with a normal Sunday night open.

USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 554,806 MT of soybeans sold in the week ending on April 10, a 5-week high. Mexico was the top buyer of 156,800 MT, with 127,100 MT sold to the Netherlands. Unknown saw net reductions of 170,000 MT, with most switched to a destination. Sales for 2025/26 were tallied at 181,757 MT. Much of that total was to Unknown.

Soybean meal sales were reported at 155,045 MT on the low end of the estimated range of 145,000 and 450,000 MT. Bean oil sales totaled 12,506 MT, in the middle of the estimated 0 to 50,000 MT and the lowest in 9 weeks.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimated the Argentina soybean crop at 4.9% harvested, which is well below the 31% average pace for this week.

International Grains Council data showed world soybean production for 2024/25 down 1 MMT from last month, as use was unch. That caused stocks to be trimmed by 1 MMT to 81 MMT. For the 2025/26 crop, projected output was up 1 MMT and consumption increased by the same. The stocks projection for new crop was steady at 83 MMT.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.36 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.85 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.47 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.32 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.71 1/1, down 1 3/4 cents,

