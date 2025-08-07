Stocks

Soybeans Resuming Losses on Wednesday

August 07, 2025 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybean futures are heading lower on Wednesday, with losses of 7 to 8 ½ cents. CME reported preliminary open interest up 4,577 contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 8 1/2 cents at $9.25 3/4. Soymeal futures are heading back lower, down $5.10 to $6.30. Soy Oil futures are back up 10 to 31 points. There were 518 delivery notices for August soybean meal overnight, with none issued for soybeans and soybean oil.

Temps are expected to warm up for a good portion of the central and eastern corn belt through the weekend. Precip is seen as limited through Frida, with some forecast for ND an scattered totals in IA and WI. The early part of next week is showing 1 to 2 inch totals expected for southern NE, IA, northern MO, and WI. 

Following threats of increased tariffs if India doesn’t stop purchasing Russian oil, President Trump is set to raise tariffs by 25% to 50% on India starting on August 27 if they continue to import Russian oil.

Aug 25 Soybeans  are at $9.62, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.25 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans  are at $9.62 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $9.82 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.14 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

