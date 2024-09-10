Soybeans Resume Rally to Kick Off Week

Soybean futures took back the Friday losses with gains of 10 to 13 cents across most front months on Monday Soymeal futures were up 40 cents/ton in the October contract. Soy Oil futures turned around for gains of 90 points in October.

Crop Progress data showed 97% of the US soybean crop setting pods, with 25% of the crop with leaves dropping, up 4 percentage points from the 5-yar average. Condition ratings were changed across the board at 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 at 365

This morning’s Export Inspections report from FGIS showed 345,166 MT of soybeans shipped in the week that ended on September 5. That was well shy of the previous week and down 5.22% from the same week last year. A total of 91,709 MT was shipped in the last couple days of the MY, with 262,457 MT inspected for the current MY. Indonesia was the top destination of 67,613 MT, with 58,267 MT headed to China.

USDA reported another private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning.

Stats Canada data showed canola stocks at the end of July at 3.092 MMT, 66.9% larger than the same time last year.

Sep 24 Soybeans closed at $10.00, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.56 5/8, up 13 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.18, up 13 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.49 1/2, up 13 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.56 5/8, up 13 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.