Soybeans Rebounding to Start Wednesday Trade

Soybeans are trading back higher to begin Wednesday, with gains of 7 to 9 cents, Beans posted Turnaround Tuesday losses of 14 ½ to 22 ½ cents across the board, with the brunt of the pressure felt in the front months. Products weren’t helping matters, with Soymeal futures down $4.20 to $7.50/ton across the board, Soy Oil futures were feeling pressure from a collapse in the crude oil, with losses of 69 to 86 points. The CBoT showed 54 deliveries against September soybeans overnight, with 18 soybean meal deliveries, and 0 for bean oil.

Thursday’s Crop Production report is expected to show a slight 0.1 bushel per acre increase to yield at 53.3 bpa. Harvested acres are estimated to be left alone this month, with the production total 6 mbu higher than in August according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts at 4.595 bbu.

US carryout projections are pegging a slight drop to old crop bean stocks with the Bloomberg average of analysts at 343 mbu. New crop stocks are expected to be raised with the increase of projection, by 8 mbu to 568 mbu.

Crop Progress data showed condition ratings steady at 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 at 365. By state, IL was up 8 points, with ND 5 points better and OH and IA improving 3 points. Ratings in NE were down 7 points, with MN 5 points worse, SD down 2 points and IL down 1 point.

Chinese soybean imports during August totaled 12.14 MMT according to the country’s Customs data. That was up 29% from last year’s August total.

Sep 24 Soybeans closed at $9.77 1/2, down 22 1/2 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $9.35 5/8, down 21 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.97 1/4, down 20 3/4 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.30, down 19 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.35 5/8, down 21 cents,

