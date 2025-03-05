Soybeans Rebound Higher on Wednesday

Soybeans recovered higher on Wednesday, with gains of 6 to 14 cents at the close. The front months posted the strongest moves, with May and November holding above $10. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was up 13 cents at $9.46. Soymeal futures were up $4.50 to $7.10/ton, with Soy Oil futures 13 to 17 points higher.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with traders looking for 300,000-550,000 MT in old crop soybean sales in the week of 2/27 and 0-50,000 MT, with 0-50,000 MT for new crop. Soybean meal sales are estimated to be in the range of 150-000-420,000 MT, with 20,000-45,000 MT for bean oil.

Commodity Bulletin:

Celeres trimmed their Brazilian soybean production estimate by 2.4 MMT on Wednesday to 171.6 MMT

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $9.97 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.46, up 13 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.11 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.09 1/2, up 6 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.46 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

