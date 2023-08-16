Soybeans Rebound From Recent Weakness

Soybeans are posting 14 to 20 cent gains on Wednesday, recovering from the Tuesday action that led to lower trade. Soymeal futures are up $2.70/ton in the front month September. Nearby Soybean Oil futures are showing 135 point gains.

Brazil’s Anec estimates that soybean shipments would be 7.78 MMT in August. That would be up from 5 MMT last year.

NOPA members reported processing a record 173.3 mbu in July, coming in 2 mbu above the average trade guess. That was up from June’s 165 mbu crush and 3.1 mbu higher yr/yr. Bean oil stocks were reported at 1.527 billion lbs, about 9.6% tighter than June. Implied soybean oil use was record large for any month, not just July.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.38, up 14 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.22 1/1, up 19 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.25, up 19 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.35, up 19 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

