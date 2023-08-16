News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Rebound From Recent Weakness

August 16, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are posting 14 to 20 cent gains on Wednesday, recovering from the Tuesday action that led to lower trade.  Soymeal futures are up $2.70/ton in the front month September. Nearby  Soybean Oil futures are showing 135 point gains.

Brazil’s Anec estimates that soybean shipments would be 7.78 MMT in August. That would be up from 5 MMT last year. 

NOPA members reported processing a record 173.3 mbu in July, coming in 2 mbu above the average trade guess. That was up from June’s 165 mbu crush and 3.1 mbu higher yr/yr. Bean oil stocks were reported at 1.527 billion lbs, about 9.6% tighter than June. Implied soybean oil use was record large for any month, not just July. 

Sep 23 Soybeans  are at $13.38, up 14 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $13.22 1/1, up 19 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans  are at $13.25, up 19 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans  are at $13.35, up 19 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.