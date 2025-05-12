Stocks

Soybeans Rallying as Trade Tensions Ease Over Weekend

May 12, 2025 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are rallying early on Monday, as contracts are up 16 to 20 cents. Bulls were gaining ground ahead of the weekend meeting with the US and China, as contracts were up 5 to 8 cents. July slipped back 6 ¼ cents on the week, with November unchanged. Friday’s preliminary open interest was up 4,602 contracts. There was just 1 delivery issued against May futures on Friday night. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was up 6 3/4 cents to $10.00 1/4. Soymeal futures mixed, up 60 cents in some deferreds to 60 cents lower in the nearbys, as July was down $2.80 last week. Soy Oil futures were up 12 to 29 points at the close, with July slipped 86 points on the week. There were no deliveries issued against May soybean meal on Friday night, with 1 issued for bean oil.

The meeting between US and China trade reps saw progress, as an announcement overnight showed a drop in tariffs by 115% for each country. The US dropped their rate to 30% on Chinese goods, while China cut theirs to 10%. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

CFTC data showed managed money cutting 16,332 contracts from their net long position in soybean futures and options to just 21,870 contracts by Tuesday. In soybean meal futures and options, they were a record net short at 103,457 contracts.

Ahead of the this afternoon’s WASDE release, analysts surveyed by Reuters are looking for the World Ag Outlook Board to take the US soybean yield to 52.5 bpa. Production is seen as totaling 4.338 billion bushels. Old crop ending stocks are expected to total 369 million bushels, a 6 mbu reduction from last month. New crop’s first projection is estimated to total 362 mbu. 

The monthly WASDE is estimated to tally Brazil production up 0.17 MMT to 169.17 MMT. Argentina output is expected to be tallied at 49.25 MMT, vs the 49 MMT in April. For the world carryout numbers, traders are looking for 2024/25 soybeans to be steady at 122.5 MMT, with new crop at 126.02 MMT.

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.44, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 16 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.00 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.51 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents, currently up 17 1/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.30 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 19 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $9.67 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.