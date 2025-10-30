Stocks

Soybeans Rallying on Thursday Morning Following Chinese Commitments

October 30, 2025 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are seeing buying of 7 to 8 cents on Thursday morning after a wild overnight that saw November and January with a 44 cent range. Futures rounded out the Wednesday trade with contracts within 2 cents of unchanged.  Open interest was down 11,267 contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 1/4 cents higher at $10.13 1/2. Soymeal futures were up $1 to $2.20, with Soy Oil futures 9 to 20 points lower. 

November soybeans have now averaged a close of $10.29 throughout October, elevated by the recent rally. Last year’s harvest price for crop insurance was $10.03, with the spring price at $10.54.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Following the Trump/Xi meeting overnight, China has made commitments to buy 12 MMT of soybeans for this year, and subsequent 25 MMT commitments per year for the next 3 years according to Secretary Bessent

Despite the limited government data, a Reuters survey of analysts showed exceed soybean sales in the week ending on 10/23 at 0.6-1.6 MMT. Meal sales are seen at 50,000-500,000 MT, with 5,000-25,000 MT for bean oil. 

Rabobank estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean production to total 177 MMT, with planted acreage up 2% top 48.8 million hectares (120.5 million acres).

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.80 1/4, up 2 cents, currently up 8 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.13 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.94 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.05 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.