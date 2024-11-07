Soybeans Rallying on Thursday Morning

Soybeans are rallying 5 to 9 cents across the nearbys on Thursday morning. They faded off the overnight double digit losses to close Wednesday with contracts down 4 cents to up 2 cents. Futures were ignoring potential Trade War fears from a Trump presidency to close out the day. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 2 ¾ cents at $9.47 1/2. Soymeal futures were back down $1.10 to 2.10/ton on the session. Soy Oil futures were back up 63 to 135 points on the day, as potential Chinese tariffs would limit imports of used cooking oil as a biodiesel feedstock.

Thursday morning will show weekly Export Sales data with soybean bookings for the week of 10/31 seen at 1.2 to 2.2 MMT for the current MY. Sales for 2025/26 are for 0 to 100,000 MT. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 MT to 560,000 MT in total during that week. Bean oil sales are expected at 0 to 60,000 MT.

Soybean exports out of Brazil in October totaled 4.71 MMT, which is below the 5.6 MMT in the same month last year.

With a smaller expected production (estimated down 25 mbu), US ending stocks are expected to slip lower in the WASDE update, with analysts looking for an 18 mbu reduction to 532 mbu. The range of estimates is from 475 to 585 mbu. The world soybean stocks are seen 0.59 MMT tighter to 134.06 MMT.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.94 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.47 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $10.03 3/4, up 2 cents, currently up 9 cents

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.29 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

