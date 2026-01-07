Stocks

Soybeans Rallying to Start Wednesday

January 07, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are starting Wednesday with gains of 10 to 12 cents. Futures reverted lower from the midday gains, as contracts were down 5 to 7 cents at the close. Preliminary open interest was up just 1,647 contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 cents lower at $9.82 1/4. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $1.30 higher at the close, with Soy Oil futures down 38 to 47 points. There were 88 deliveries issued against January soybeans overnight, with 78 issued for bean oil.

Reuters reported that China bought 10 cargoes of US soybeans this week for March to May shipments. USDA confirmed some of that on Tuesday morning, with a 336,000 MT private export sale to China. USDA also corrected to the December 30 flash sale of 231,000 MT for unknown to 136,000 MT to China and 206,700 MT to unknown destinations.

Export Sales data shows the total soybean commitments at 27.698 MMT, a 31% decline yr/yr. That is just 51% of USDA’s projection, and is behind the 52% average pace.

EU soybean imports have totaled 6.46 MMT from July 1 through January 4, lagging last year by 0.88 MMT according to European Commission data.

Brazil soybean exports were tallied at 3.38 MMT in December, which was up 68.6% from the same month in 2024 and down 19.4% from November.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.42, down 5 1/4 cents, currently up 10 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.82 1/4, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.56 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 11 1/2 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.68, down 6 1/4 cents, currently up 11 3/4 cents

