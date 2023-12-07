Soybeans Rallying into Export Sales Report

Front month soybean futures are up by as much as 11 ¾ cents so far before the weekly Export Sales report. Soybeans closed the midweek session with losses of as much as 1.1%. The front month Soymeal market pulled the board lower with 2.2% losses across the front months. Soybean Oil futures also settled with losses of over 1.8%.

There have still been zero delivery notices vs. December meal and December bean oil futures.

Traders are looking for USDA to show weekly soybean bookings 1 MMT and 1.8 MMT for the week that ended 11/30. Soymeal sales ideas are between 50k and 250k MT. Pre-report soybean oil sales are expected to be shown at less than 10k MT in the weekly FAS report.

The monthly Census export update had 9.5 MMT (348.25 mbu) of soybean exports during the month of October. That was similar to Oct ‘22’s volume. Official soymeal exports set a new record for October with 1.192 MMT. Census had an Oct record low (and 2nd lowest of all time for any month) with 5.9k MT of soy oil shipments. Renewable diesel demand is keeping the BO at home.

Pre WASDE estimates put the Argentina’s soy crop at 48.2 MMT, +200k MT, while Brazil is expected to be revised 2.8 MMT smaller to 160.1 MMT. StoneX estimated the Brazilian soybean crop at 161.9 MMT, down from their previous 165 MMT figure.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.95 1/2, down 10 cents, currently up 11 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.39, down 10 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.15 1/2, down 11 cents, currently up 10 3/4 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.30, down 12 1/2 cents, currently up 10 1/4 cents

