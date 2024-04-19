News & Insights

Soybeans Rallying Double Digits into the Weekend

April 19, 2024 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are posting double digit gains across the front months on Friday, with gains of 10 to 14 cents. Soymeal is up $5.60 to $6 in the nearbys at midday. Soy Oil is 6 to 7 points higher so far. 

A private export sale ofo121,500 MT of soybeans was reported by the USDA to unknown destinations this morning. The sale was spilt with 13,500 MT for 23/24 delivery and 108,000 MT shipped during 24/25.

The BAGE estimates 14% of the Argentine soybean crop is harvested, up from 11% the previous week. The Argentine government release an initial crop estimate of 49.7 MMT on Thursday.

May 24 Soybeans  are at $11.47 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $10.94 1/1, up 13 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  are at $11.62 1/2, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  are at $11.59 3/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash   is at $10.97 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,

