Soybeans Rally into Thursday’s Close, with Bean Oil Support

Soybeans posted strength into the Thursday close, as contracts were up 8 to 13 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 15 1/4 cents at $10.06 ¾. Soymeal futures were down $1.20 to $2.10/ton, as Soy Oil futures were up 103 to 174 points on the session.

Price limits are set to be widened by a nickel on May 1 to 75 cents, according to a released from the CBOT on Thursday.

As a part of trade negotiations, Japan is considering buying more US soybeans to offset some demand lost to China. For reference, annual Japan soybean imports are 3-3.5 MMT, with historical US shipments to Japan between 2.1 to 2.6 MMT.

This morning’s Export Sales report tallied old crop soybean sales in the week that ended on April 17 at 277,012 MT, on the lower side of the expected 200,000 to 600,000 MT. That was back down from last week by 50.1% but still up 31.3% from the same week a year ago. Mexico was the top buyer of 87,800 MT, with 65,800 MT sold to the Netherlands. Sales for 2025/26 were at a net reduction of just 120 MT.

Meal sales came in at 176,178 MT in that week, near the low end of expectations of 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were at 12,380 MT, vs. estimate of 5,000 to 35,000 MT.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.53, up 12 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.06 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.62, up 11 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.35 1/2, up 8 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.74 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

