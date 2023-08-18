Soybeans Rally Sharply on Weekend Weather Concerns

Soybean futures advanced 12 to 26 cents per bushel on Friday, led by old crop September but with November close behind. Concerns about heat and moisture stress during the important pod filling development stage fueled the buying. Soymeal futures settled $4.30 to $8.30/ton higher. Soybean Oil futures were up 31 to 53 points, again with September the bull leader.

After the close, CFTC’s weekly Commitments report showed the managed money spec funds reduced their net long position in soybeans by 13,362 contracts in the week ending 8/15. They were still net long 50,719 contracts at close of business (COB) on Tuesday.

Current 22/23 export commitments are 99% of the USDA full year forecast, 5% behind the 5-year average pace. Shipments, however, are on pace, at 95% complete. New crop bookings have totaled just over 10.59 MMT for next marketing year, an improvement from where they were a few weeks ago, but still 43.6% below last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.62 3/4, up 26 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.48 1/2, up 22 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.53 1/4, up 23 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.63 3/4, up 23 cents,

