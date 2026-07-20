Soybeans Rally on Monday Following More Export Business

Soybeans were in rally mode on Monday, with contracts posting 20 to 23 1/4 cent gains and other contracts 10 ¾ to 18 ¼ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 23 1/4 cents at $11.89. Soymeal futures are up $3.30 to $5.40 higher at the close, with Soy Oil futures down 11 to 57 points.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 264,000 MT of soybeans to Mexico and 110,000 MT to unknown destinations for new crop.

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Crop Progress data from NASS showed 66% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/19, up 6% from normal, with 32% setting pods and 8 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were improved 1% at 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 2 to 369.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed soybean shipments of 296,972 MT (10.91 mbu) in the week of 7/16. That was down 33.72% from the week prior and 21.24% shy of same week last year. The marketing year total is now 38.62 MMT (1.418 bbu) of shipments, which is now 17.53% below the same period last year.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF updated forecast shows 1- 2 inches expected in much of NE, MO, and parts of Southern/Eastern IA and parts of IL. Precip is spotty in much of the Eastern belt.

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $12.26, up 21 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.89, up 23 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $12.15 1/2, up 22 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $12.26 1/4, up 23 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.67 3/4, up 23 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.