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Soybeans Rally Late as Trump/Xi Meeting Scheduled

March 26, 2026 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans rallied late on Wednesday, with contracts up 6 ¼ to 16 ¾ cents at the close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 17 cents at $10.98. Soymeal futures were down 70 cents to $2.60, with Soy Oil futures up 90 to 137 points. 

The White House stated shortly after midday, that President Trump is headed to China for the rescheduled meeting with China’s President Xi on May 14/15. Press Secretary Leavitt also stated the US is expected to host Xi in DC later this year. 

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The EPA is expected to release the RVO number for this year later this week, with some thinking it could come ahead of President Trump’s meeting with producers on Friday.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning with sales expected to be in the 200,000 to 500,000 MT range for the 2025/26 crop. New crop sales are expected to be between 0-100,000 MT. Meal sales are estimated tom be 150,000-400,000 MT, with bean oil in a range of net reductions of 20,000 MT to 24,000 MT. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.71 3/4, up 16 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.98, up 17 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.50, up 6 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.88 1/1, up 6 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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