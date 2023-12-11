News & Insights

Soybeans Rally into the New Week

Beans rallied by as much as 2.5% across the front months to start the week. Jan led the way higher, reducing the carry to March by 1 ¾ cents to 17 ¼. Soymeal futures also rallied by 2%, with gains of as much as $8.80. The meal market remains inverted with a $17.50 discount to Jan and another $8.60 discount to March. Soybean Oil futures were 1.8% higher on Monday. Jan is now a 5 point premium to March. 

USDA announced a private export sale for 132k MT of soybeans to unknown destinations via mandatory announcement this morning. 

The weekly Export Inspections report had 984k MT of soybean shipments for the week that ended 12/07. That was down from the 1.17 MMT last week and from the 1.88 MMT during the same week last year. The season’s total export trails last year’s pace by 16% with 19.7 MMT shipped. 

The WAOB trimmed global soy production by 1.5 MMT, mainly via a 2 MMT cut to Brazil. Chinese import demand was upped by 2 MMT to 102 MMT for 2023/24. Safras and Mercado revised their Brazilian soybean production forecast 3.2 MMT lower to 158.2 MMT citing northern dryness.

 

Jan 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.36, up 32 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $12.81 1/2, up 33 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.53 1/4, up 30 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.65, up 27 3/4 cents,

