Soybeans Rally, as Export Business Continues and Conditions Drop

Soybean futures posted 12 to 15 cent gains in the front months on Tuesday to follow soybean meal, as export business continues to trickle in. Soymeal futures were up $7.30 to $8.90/ton across the board. Soy Oil futures were down 74 to 107 points on pressure from crude oil, which fell $4.09/barrel.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning.

Crop Progress data from NASS indicated 94% of the US soybean crop was setting pods, with 13% dropping leaves as of September 1, 3 percentage points ahead of normal. Soybean condition ratings were down 2% to 65% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index dropping 4 points to 365.

The weekly Export Inspections report from FGIS showed 496,860 MT of soybean shipments in the week that ended on August 29, 18.4% above last week and 21.8% larger than the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 193,722 MT, with 104,045 MT headed to Mexico. Year to date shipments for the 2023/24 MY that is nearing its close are 44.709 MMT (1.643 bbu).

The monthly Fats & Oils report showed better than expected soybean crush during July at 193.4 million bushels. That was the largest since March, 5.32% above June, and 4.66% above last year’s record. Bean oil stocks were down 5.5% from last month at 2.009 billion lbs, which was also a 7.3% decline from last year.

Sep 24 Soybeans closed at $9.97, up 15 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.49 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.12, up 12 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.44, up 12 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.49 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

