Soybeans Rallies as RVO Proposal Pushes Bean Oil Up the Limit

June 14, 2025 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The soybean market was well supported on Friday, following the EPA's release from this morning. Contracts closed the session with gains of 25 to 28 cents across the nearbys. That helped to push the nearby July contract in the green on the week, with a gain of 12 1/2 cents, as November was up 17 3/4. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was 25 3/4 cents higher to $10.20 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $3.20 to 3.40/ton, as the July contracts lost $3.80 this week. Soy Oil led the charge from the front, closing with 3 cent limit gains across a majority of the contracts, to push the weekly gain to 311 points for July.

The EPA released their RVO announcement this morning, proposing a 5.61 billion gallon limit for Biomass-based diesel, starting in 2026 (5.86 billion for 2027), which was well above the rumored totals from a couple weeks ago. They are also looking to cut RIN credits to half for imported feedstocks.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report from CFTC showed a total of 17,038 contracts added to the managed money net long position as of June 10th. That net long was 25,639 contracts as of Tuesday.

NOPA crush data will be released on Monday, with traders looking for a total of 193.52 million bushels crushed among members in May.

Export Sales data shows the US soybean export commitments at 48.713 MMT, which is 97% of the current USDA forecast and lags the 100% average sales pace. Shipments for the marketing year are 45.119 MMT per the weekly report which is at 90% of the full year projection and matching the normal shipping pace.

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.69 3/4, up 27 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.20 1/2, up 25 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.69, up 28 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.54 3/4, up 27 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.06 1/1, up 35 cents,

