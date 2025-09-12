Soybeans Quiet Ahead of USDA Reports

Soybeans are trading with fractional gains on Friday, with contracts fractionally higher. Futures closed Thursday with gains of 7 to 10 cents across most contracts. Preliminary open interest rose 10,261 contracts on Thursday, suggesting new buying interest. There were 24 deliveries issued against September soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 9 1/2 cents at $9.57 1/4. Soymeal futures were up $1 to $2.60, with Soy Oil futures 49 to 61 points higher. The CME reported another 4 September soybean meal deliveries issued, with 2 reported for bean oil. September futures expire today.

The monthly Crop Production report will be out on Friday, with a Reuters survey showing an expected 0.3 bpa drop to yield at 53.3 bpa on average. Production is estimated at 4.271 bbu, a 21 mbu reduction if realized. USDA will also revise ending stocks, with the 2024/25 MY seen at 328 mbu, down just 2 mbu compared to August. New crop stocks are seen at 288, again, just 2 mbu lower vs. August.

The Thursday morning Export Sales release from USDA showed 541,055 MT of 2025/26 sales in the week of 9/4. Unknown destinations were the largest buyer of 431,700 MT, with 62,000 MT sold to Taiwan. A total 767,049 MT of unshipped 2024/25 sales were carried over to the new marketing year. Total commitments start out the 2025/26 MY at 9.35 MMT, the lowest going back to the 09/10 MY. There were 67,849 MT of 2024/25 sales reported late to China

NOPA data is out on Monday, with traders looking for August crush among members at 182.857 mbu.

CONAB raised their 2024/25 soybean crop estimates by 1.92 MMT to 171.47 MMT this morning.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.15 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $9.57 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.33 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.52 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

