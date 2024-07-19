Soybeans Pushing Strength into Friday

Soybeans are posting 3 to 6 cent higher trade to start the Friday session. Nearby soybean contracts were nearly a dime off the lows to close with fractional to 2 ¾ cent gains. Soymeal futures rounded out the Thursday session with contracts steady to $1.90/ton lower. Soy Oil settled firmest among the products, as contracts were up 15 to 34 points across most contracts.

USDA reported a rather large export sale of 510,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations for 2024/25 shipment in yesterday morning’s flash sale announcement. There was also a sale of 150,000 MT of meal reported to unknown for 2024/25.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of 228,111 MT of soybeans sold for 2023/24 shipment in the week that ended on July 11. That was a 9.7% increase from the week prior and revised lower from the 360,111 MT originally reported on Thursday, as 132,000 MT was switched to new crop in a correction. Bookings for 2024/25 were 507,025 MT over the course of that week, the largest this marketing year and above the top end of estimates. Low prices are finally getting the attention of importers. Of the total 191,000 MT was sold to unknown destinations and 140,500 MT for Mexico.

Meal sales totaled 209,292 MT for 2023/24, with 99,407 MT tallied for 2024/25. Bean oil bookings were 3,276 MT for the current marketing year, with forward sales for the next marketing year at 14,900 MT.

Soybean data from the International Grains Council on Thursday was relatively unchanged from last month, with production left unchanged at 415 MMT, and stocks at 79 MMT.

Aug 24 Soybeans closed at $10.98 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 6 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.72 1/2, up 2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.43, up 2 cents, currently up 5 cents

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $10.58, up 2 cents, currently up 5 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.93 1/1, up 3 cents,

