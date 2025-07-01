Soybeans Pushing Lower on Tuesday AM Trade

Soybeans are trading with contracts falling 8 ¾ to 11 ½ cents in early trade. Futures closed the Monday session mixed with nearby contracts down 3 ¾ cents and new crop up 2 to 3 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 11,305 contracts on Monday. There were 503 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 3 3/4 cents at $9.81 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 20 cents to $1.30 higher on the day, as Soy Oil was up 6 to 17 points. Another 642 contracts were issued for delivery overnight for July bean meal, with just 7 for July bean oil.

The NASS Crop Progress report tallied 94% of the US soybean crop emerged, with 17% blooming and 3% setting pods, both 1 point ahead of the 5-year average pace. Crop ratings were steady at 66% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index improving 1 point on a shift from good to excellent at 368.

USDA’s Grain Stocks report from Monday morning showed 1.007 bbu of soybean stocks on June 1. That was 37 mbu larger compared to the year prior and well above estimates of 974 mbu. The annual Acreage report showed 83.38 million acres of soybeans planted, which was shy of the trade estimates of 83.5 million soybean acres and 115,000 acres below the March Prospective Plantings report.

Export Inspections data showed 224,787 MT (8.26 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week that ended on June 26, which was up 11.4% from the week prior, but still down 29.7% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 113,190 MT, with 38,485 MT headed to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 45.851 MMT (1.685 bbu) since September 1, 10.3% larger yr/yr.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 8 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.81 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.29 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 11 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.27, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 10 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.76 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

